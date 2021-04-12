Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

CCI opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

