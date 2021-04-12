Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.62

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.62 and last traded at $105.55, with a volume of 3665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Get Crown alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crown by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.