Crypto Sports Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,779.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.