Crypto Village Accelerator Market Cap Achieves $3.02 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $91,580.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

