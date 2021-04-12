CryptoBonusMiles Reaches One Day Volume of $604,435.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 142.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $6.27 million and $604,435.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00683440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00043854 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.