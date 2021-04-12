Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $646,473.09 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $646,473.09 and $4,416.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

