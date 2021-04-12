CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $830,455.64

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $830,455.64 and $41.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.26 or 0.00713537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,456.59 or 1.00494064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00964273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

