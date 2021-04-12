CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 12.39 $169.12 million $1.69 23.56 EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 18.08 $121.66 million $4.98 30.06

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 3 3 0 2.29 EastGroup Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.15%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $138.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64%

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

