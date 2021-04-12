Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

