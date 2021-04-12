Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $34.18

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $32.30. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.