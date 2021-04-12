Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $259.38 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

