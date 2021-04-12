Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

