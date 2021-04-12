Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.86.

CMI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.19. 14,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.17. Cummins has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

