Curecoin Trading Up 1.6% This Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,118.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.92 or 0.00407822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,976,512 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

