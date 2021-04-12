Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $587.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $587.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.00 million and the highest is $607.56 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $601.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

CW opened at $124.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $62,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

