CustomContractNetwork Market Cap Reaches $76,514.78 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $76,514.78 and $100.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.66 or 0.00411239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.