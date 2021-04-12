CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $1,023.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.00368713 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003054 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,021,558 coins and its circulating supply is 134,021,558 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

