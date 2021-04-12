Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Cutera worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.