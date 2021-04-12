CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 26,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 56.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 27,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

