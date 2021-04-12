Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, an increase of 11,927.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CYAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,805. Cyanotech has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

In other Cyanotech news, VP Jennifer M. Johansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $39,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Glenn Jensen sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,970.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $98,228.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

