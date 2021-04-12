CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CYGIY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of -0.16. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.