CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.22 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $32.22 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00408076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,978.04 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

