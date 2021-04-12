Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

CYTH traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 700,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

