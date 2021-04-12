Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $23.85. 992,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

