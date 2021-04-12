Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 27,582 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.