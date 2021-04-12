CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Down 7.9%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.11. 20,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 987,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $456.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

