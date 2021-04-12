D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.33

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.33 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 2622794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.