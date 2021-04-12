DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

