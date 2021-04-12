DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $22,810.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

