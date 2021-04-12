Dai (DAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $271.40 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $271.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,264,010,907 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,010,881 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

