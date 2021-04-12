Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.83. 60,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,143. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.