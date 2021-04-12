Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
DDAIF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439. Daimler has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.