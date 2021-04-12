Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439. Daimler has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

