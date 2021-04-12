Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.69

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $90.65, with a volume of 31396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 526.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

