Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 32,594 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.18% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

