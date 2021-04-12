Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABG opened at $198.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

