Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $503,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.77 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.