Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.08 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 537,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

