Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.15 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $180.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

