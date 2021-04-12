Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.17% of Universal Logistics worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

