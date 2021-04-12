Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

