Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $53.22 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

