Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.0% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

