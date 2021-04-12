Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.98 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

