Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 101,046 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,046 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $93.72 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

