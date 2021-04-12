Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 297,354 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297,354 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

GPK stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

