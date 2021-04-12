Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 43,623 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

