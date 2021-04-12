Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 47,854 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,854 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

