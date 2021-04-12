Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 8,130 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $147.15 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

