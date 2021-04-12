Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,777 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.35 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -262.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

