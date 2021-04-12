Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 83,253 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.57 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

